A Bangladeshi fan was arrested for abusing batsman Tamim Iqbal during his team’s first One Day International (ODI) match against Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The incident happened when Tamim was walking back towards the pavilion after getting out during the opening game of three-match series. According to a report on Bangladeshi news portal Naya Diganta, the alleged fan hurled abuses and directed inappropriate gesture towards the opener.

The fan, who goes by the name of Hamidur Rahman, was arrested by security officials soon after following the security protocols of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). However, Tamim gave no reaction, said the chief of BCB’s security department Hosein Imam.

Tamim had a struggling day at the office, while most of the other batsmen flourished. The veteran shared a 60-run opening stand with Liton Das en route to his personal score of 24 off 43 deliveries before losing his life to Wesley Madhevere who had trapped him for an LBW.

Meanwhile, Tamim’s failure did little to deter the Tigers’ spirits as they rode on Liton’s blitzkrieg 105-ball knock of 126 runs to post a mammoth total 321/6. Liton innings was powered by 13 fours and two sixes and was involved in a few sizable partnerships as Bangladesh dominated the Zimbabwe bowlers after Mashrafe Murtaza opted to bat first.

In form batsman, Mushfiqur Rahim, who had slammed his third double-ton in the one-off Test against the same opponent earlier, could not repeat his red-ball heroics as he managed 19 off 26.

But late onslaught from Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun and Mohammad Saifuddin made sure Bangladesh cross the triple-hundred mark. Bangladesh’s T20I captain Mahmudullah scored 32 off 28 deliveries before he was given out by LBW off Christopher Mpofu.

Mithun hit 50 off 41 balls while Saifuddin remained unbeaten on 28 off 16 balls as Bangladesh raced past the 300-run mark before posting their highest score against Zimbabwe.

For the visitors, Mpofu took 2 wickets but they came at a hefty cost of 68 runs. Madhevere, Carl Mumba, Donald Tiripano and Tinotenda Mutombodzi contributed with a wicket each.