To help the people combat the pandemic Coronavirus, star India wrestler Bajrang Punia has donated his six months salary to Haryana’s corona relief fund.

“I have donated my six months’ salary towards relief fund for COVID-19 patients set up by Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar,” Punia, who works with the Railways as an officer on special duty (OSD) said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also called upon people to make contributions towards the “Haryana corona relief fund.”

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री @mlkhattar जी की पहल पर हरियाणा में कोरोना पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए बनाए गए”हरियाणा कोरोना रिलीफ फंड”में छःमहीने का वेतन देने का फैसला लिया था।मेने अपना वेतन दे दिया आइए हम भी इस मुसीबत में अपनी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएं और अपनी तरफ से योगदान दें।🇮🇳जय हिंद pic.twitter.com/3Rqy82BnG8 — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) March 23, 2020

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju lauded the effort of the 2019 World Championship bronze medallist.

On Monday, the Haryana government launched a voluntary programme to provide public services relating to combating coronavirus. To defeat COVID-19, the programme named ‘Covid — Sangharsh Senani’ was launched on Monday so that people could voluntarily give their services in hospitals — both paramedics and doctors — and in district administration, said an official on Tuesday as reported by IANS.

The virus has so far claimed 16,568 lives and has infected 382,358 across the globe. Talking about India in particular, the virus has infected more than 500 and has killed 10 as per the data provided by Worldometer.

(With inputs from IANS)