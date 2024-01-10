Back as T20I captain, Rohit has eyes on bigger prize

Over the past 14 months, it seemed India have moved on from their batting stalwarts – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – particularly when it came down to the shortest format, with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav being handed captaincy alternatively, to lead sides packed with young guns, who have stepped up to the occasion against stellar opposition teams.

With that, it also seemed that the selectors and the team management had recognized the primary reason behind India’s failures in the 2020 and 2021 T20 World Cups, particularly the archaic-style batting approach, and backed the fearless approach from the new-look India side, sans the two superstars.

In the absence of Rohit and Virat, India underwent a successful transition with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma justifying their selection over the course of the 16 T20Is that India played after the last IPL season. While the question of Rohit and Virat remained a cynosure during this phase, there were divided opinions from cricket pundits over the lack of experience vs adapting the modern-day T20 approach.

Advertisement

Nearly 17 years back, when India went on to win the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa, the team management followed a similar template, with the charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni leading a pack of relatively inexperienced players, who played with an attitude that suggested they had nothing to lose, and could just enjoy the game and play a fearless brand of cricket.

Cut to 2024, India found themselves in similar territory, whether to let go the old guards and stick to the new-look side that boasts of variety with exciting left-handed batters, a few handy part-time bowling options, and more importantly players exhibiting an aggressive mindset. And all this while, the question over Rohit and Virat’s T20 future remained unanswered.

Given that the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan is in a way the final dress rehearsal before the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the US in June, the five wise men led by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, sprang a surprise by recalling both Rohit and Virat, and subsequently all but guaranteed their place in the World Cup squad. With both Suryakumar and Hardik nursing injuries, the selectors also named Rohit as the captain for the Afghanistan series.

Kohli to miss first T20I

While Kohli is set to miss the first T20I due to “personal reasons” and expected to be back for the remaining two games, all eyes will be glued on the duo’s approach to the demands of the fast-evolving T20 format during the series.

Head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed Kohli’s absence on the eve of the game, saying “Virat Kohli will miss the first game due to personal reasons. He will be playing from the second and third T20I.”

Rohit’s inclusion might have been pushed by the kind of intent he had showed in the 50-over World Cup in India, finishing the tournament with a jaw-dropping strike rate of 125.94, while Kohli will hope for improving his below-par strike rate of 116.27, especially in the middle overs, a phase which most teams operate with the spinners.

Dravid also confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal will pair with Rohit to open the innings. In Kohli’s absence, local boy Shubman Gill could fill in the No.3 spot, or Sanju Samson or Tilak Varma are the other likely contenders.

While the selectors haven’t yet revealed their World Cup intentions, Rohit and Kohli will also look to use the 2024 IPL to keep themselves in the hunt, even if they fail to justify their selection against the Afghans.

Rashid ruled out of series

Afghanistan suffered a major blow on the eve of the three-match T20I series against India, starting Thursday in Mohali, after their premier spinner Rashid Khan was ruled out as he is yet to recover from a back surgery.

Rashid, who has not played a competitive game since the ODI World Cup in October-November, also missed Afghanistan’s previous T20I assignment against the UAE, and was also ruled out of the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia.

“He is not totally fit, but he is travelling with us. He is doing his rehab, and we are hoping that he gets fit as soon as possible. We will miss him in this series,” Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran told reporters on the eve of the series.

Zadran, however, exuded confidence on the quality of spinners in their ranks who can trouble the star-studded Indian batting line-up.

“Without Rashid, we will struggle as his experience is invaluable, but even in his absence, we have got quality spinners in Mujeeb (Ur Rahman), Nabi (Mohammad), Noor (Ahmad), and Qais (Ahmad). All of them have played a lot of cricket, and we have trust in them,” he said.

First T20I faces fog, dew challenge

According to predictions from the weatherman, minimum temperature could be around 5-6 degrees on Thursday, with heavy dew settling in after sunset. Also the foggy conditions prevailing throughout the day during peak winters in North India, it could be a challenge for both teams. This is also the first time that the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is hosting a T20I under floodlights in winter.

While the fans will have to brave the conditions seated in open stands at the PCA IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali, the cricket association is hoping for a successful conduct of the game. Accordingly, PCA head curator Rakesh Kumar said that they are ready to tackle the dew using Aspa chemical but at the same time added that the fog isn’t in their control. Kumar said that they have stopped watering the ground for the past few days to lessen the amount of moisture in it.

After Mohali, the teams will head to Indore for the second game on January 14 before playing the third in Bengaluru on January 17.