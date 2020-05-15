Fuelling the Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli debate, England star leg-spinner Adil Rashid picked the Pakistan white-ball skipper over the India skipper based on their current forms.

When asked about the best batsman in limited-overs cricket, Rashid said that Babar is in better form than Kohli.

“It is a tough one that. So if you go on current form, I think I got to go with Babar Azam. That’s current form I’m talking about. I picked Babar Azam because he is in better form. They both are world-class players anyway,” said Rashid in an interview with At The Crease TV.

Kohli and Babar are always compared with each other as both the batsmen are rich in class, talent and consistency. However, Babar has already ruled out such comparisons with Kohli, saying that the India batter has “already achieved a lot”.

Kohli’s records, especially in the white-ball format, are staggering. The classy right-hander averages above 50 in all forms of international cricket. In Tests, he has scored 7240 runs at an average of 53.62 and in ODIs, he has scored 11867 runs at an average of almost 60. In the shortest format, Kohli has played 82 matches in which he has scored 2794 runs.

Kohli is constantly rated as the best batsman in the world because of his adaptability to different situations and different formats.

Meanwhile, Babar has played 74 ODIs, 38 T20Is and 26 Tests for Pakistan in which the right-hander has amassed 3359, 1471 and 1850 runs. The Pakistan batter averages above 50 in the white-ball format.