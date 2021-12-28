Australian PM praises Boland for victory over England in Boxing Day Test

Scott Boland, a 32-year-old pace bowler who single-handedly crushed England in the Boxing Day Test on Day 3, capturing six second-innings wickets and giving only seven runs in four overs, was honoured by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

At the MCG on Tuesday, Boland’s efforts on his Test debut helped Australia beat England by an innings and 14 runs to grab an unassailable 3-0 lead and retain the Ashes.

“How good!!! They don’t come much bigger than that. An Ashes triumphs to rival the best at the G (MCG). Congratulations to @patcummins30 (captain), @stevesmith49, Justin Langer (coach) and the whole team — and especially @sboland24 — for an inspirational performance. A great day,” tweeted Morrison.

How good!!! They don’t come much bigger than that. An Ashes triumph to rival the best at the G. Congratulations to @patcummins30, @stevesmith49, Justin Langer and the whole team – and especially @sboland24 – an inspirational performance. A great day. pic.twitter.com/LIfj0Bs8bi — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) December 28, 2021

Boland’s stats of 6/7 are the greatest by a debutant on the MCG in 144 years, and only Tom Kendall (7/55 in 1877, five years before Australia’s win at The Oval gave birth to the Ashes) has taken more wickets.

Michael Vaughan, a former England cricketer who now works as a broadcaster, said: “England isn’t good enough… they’ll know that… but seeing a 32-year-old (Boland) make his debut in front of his home crowd is what makes the sport so great… Congratulations, Australia… #Ashes is far too good for England.”

“Amazing stuff and how good was @scottboland24 on debut rocking the mighty MCG — really awesome, well-done friend,” Australian cricket legend Shane Warne tweeted.

After pace bowler Jason Gillespie, who played 71 Tests between 1996 and 2006, Boland is the only Indigenous male player to wear the baggy green.

(With IANS inputs)