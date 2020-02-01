Dylan Alcott maintained his superb record in the Australian Open as he won a record-extending sixth consecutive Australian Open men’s quad wheelchair singles title.

The top-seed Australian, Alcott, got the better of his British opponent Andy Lapthorne 6-0, 6-4 in the finals to complete his historic win on Saturday.

Lapthorne tried to make a comeback in the match in the second set on Rod Laver Arena but as it turned out he was only delaying the inevitable. Alcott reached his 10th grand slam singles crown.

Alcott was greeted by Australian Open men’s champion Novak Djokovic, who is preparing for the finals against Dominic Thiem on Sunday. Alcott even posed with his trophy along with Djokovic on his side after the match.

“Tennis honestly saved my life, it honestly did, when I was younger, and the Australian Open single-handedly changed my life,” Alcott was seen saying in a video posted on Australian Open’s official Twitter handle.

Alcott has also reportedly pledged to donate $40,000 Australian dollars to people with disabilities affected by the Australian Bushfires.

“I love every single one of you for supporting what we do,” he stated.

“If you look around the top row, almost every person has a disability and look, they’re full … if we continue to grow society will continue to support us,” he added.