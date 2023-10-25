Australian Cricketer Fawad Ahmed Mourns Loss of Four-Month-Old Son

Australian cricketer Fawad Ahmed has shared a heartbreaking update about the loss of his four-month-old son. The cricketer and his wife welcomed their second child in June this year, but the baby faced a series of health challenges that required treatment at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne. Tragically, on October 23, Fawad Ahmed announced the devastating news of his son’s passing.

Using the platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Ahmed expressed his grief and love for his son with these words: “Till we meet again my little angel. Unfortunately, after a long struggle, my little man has lost the painful and tough fight. I believe you are in a better place; we will miss you so much. I hope no one ever goes through this pain. Request for prayers.” Alongside these heartfelt words, he shared two pictures of his baby in the hospital.

In a recent interview with Cricket.com.au in September, the cricketer had opened up about the challenges he and his family were facing. He spoke of their daily struggles, saying, “Every day he is growing, and the bones and the joints are getting stiffer and stiffer. I said, ‘Look, I want him to hold a cricket ball and a cricket bat as soon as possible – so we need to get onto this thing quickly.'”

In August, the baby, who weighed three kilograms, underwent surgery to reposition his mouth and tongue to aid in breathing. Despite these efforts, his health issues persisted, and concerns about his eyesight became a new source of worry for the family.

Fawad Ahmed, born on February 5, 1982, is a cricketer originally from Pakistan who obtained Australian citizenship in July 2013. In August and September 2013, he had the opportunity to represent the Australian cricket team in both T20I and ODI series against England.