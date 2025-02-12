Australia spinner Kuhnemann cited for suspect bowling action against Sri Lanka

Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been reported for a suspect bowling action used during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

It is the first time Kuhnemann has had his action queried, with the left-armer set to undergo further assessment as to whether his action is legal or not.

If the process finds Kuhnemann’s action is illegal then the spinner will be unable to bowl at the international level until his action has been modified and a subsequent assessment is passed.

Kuhnemann was the leading wicket-taker during the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, with the 28-year-old claiming 16 wickets at an average of 17.18.

Cricket Australia released a statement on Wednesday confirming that Kuhnemann had been cited.

“The Australian team was notified of the match officials’ referral following the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle and will support Matt through the process of clearing this matter,” the statement said.

“Matt has played 124 professional matches since his debut in 2017, including five Test matches and four one-day internationals. He has played 55 Big Bash League games since 2018.

“This is the first time in those eight years of professional cricket that his action has been questioned.

“Cricket Australia will liaise closely with the ICC and independent experts in line with ICC regulations. No further comment will be made by Cricket Australia or Matthew until the matter is resolved,” the statement added.