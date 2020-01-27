World number 5 Dominic Thiem eased past Gael Monfils in straight sets in a Round-of-16 clash at the ongoing Australian Open. Thiem defeated Monfils 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday to enter the quarterfinals for the first time in Melbourne.

Thiem, meanwhile, became the first Austrian player to qualify for the last 8 at the Australian Open since Stefan Koubek in 2002 after defeating Monfils for the sixth consecutive time.

The 26-year-old outrightly dominated his French opponent as he went 2-1 up in the opening set before winning it 6-2. Monfils showed little control over his serve and was unable to counter the challenges thrown to him.

Thiem won 85 per cent of points on 1st serve in comparison to Monfils’ 62. In second serve the gap was more prominent as the former won 78 per cent point and Monfils languished with 48 per cent.

The 2019 French Open finalist won a total of 101 points, while Monfils, an eight-time quarter-finalist at the Australian Open, got 73.

“I think that I played my best match so far of this Australian Open. A very, very good feeling. The score looks way easier than the match was. I think I was lucky to make an early break in each set and then was managing to hold my serve well. I’m so happy because I’m for the first time in the quarter-finals here,” Thiem was quoted as saying on the official website of the ATP Tour.

Thiem entered the year’s first Major on the back of a rough form. He lost two of his three matches at the ATP Cup and was ousted in the first round in his last two Grand Slam, Wimbledon and the US Open.

But after going two sets down against Australian wild card entrant Alex Bolt in the second round, Thiem has staged an extraordinary comeback to win eight of his last nine sets and book a quarterfinal spot for the first time at the Melbourne Park.

He will next face either Rafael Nadal or Nick Kyrgios in the next round.