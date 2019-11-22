Cricket Australia on Friday named women’s A 50-over and T20 squads to face India A in Queensland from December 12 to 23.

The tour is part of a four-year agreement with India that has already seen Australia’s A team tour the sub-continent late last year. It will also be the first time Australia will be hosted an international women’s ‘A’ team.

The two countries will play three 50-over matches in Brisbane followed by three matches on the Gold Coast.

On Thursday, India had also announced the same 15-member squad led by Veda Krishnamurthy for both One-Day and T20 series.

Australia A One-Day squad: Maitlan Brown, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Georgia Redmayne, Sammy Jo Johnson, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Rachel Trenaman, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson.

Australia A T20 squad: Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Josie Dooley, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Sammy Jo Johnson, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

India A women’s squad for both One-Day and T20s: Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Anuja Patil, Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, D Hemalatha, Tanusree Sarkar, Sushma Verma, Nuzhat Parween, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Manali Dakshini, T P Kanwar