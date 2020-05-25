Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch believes that in the next board meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC), scheduled to happen on May 28, the immediate future of cricket might get decided.

The global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has brought all forms of cricket across the globe into a standstill. Apart from several international fixtures, the Indian Premier League has also been postponed. The ICC T20 World Cup, due to take place in Australia later this year, is under doubt as well.

“I think the ICC are meeting next week to start discussing the FTP (Future Tours Program) again. The next couple of weeks we’ll have more idea what that looks like, what compromises will be made for different tournaments and countries,” Finch was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“Everyone working together to get the best result for everyone. Some situations where it’s not ideal for Australia we have to compromise and give. It will be one big effort, I think,” he added referring to the ICC meetings later this week.

Other than that, the next board meeting may also ban the use of saliva to shine the ball. The Cricket Committee of ICC, led by Anil Kumble, has already urged the international governing body to prevent the cricketers from using saliva to maintain the shine of the ball.

Speaking about that, Anil Kumble had said that that the ICC did not wish to make it a permanent change and stated that cricket would get back to old rules once the coronavirus situation turned better.

“We did discuss that, but if you look back at the history of the game, I mean we have been very critical and we have been very focused on eliminating any external substances coming into the game whether you are literally legalising if you are looking to do that now which obviously has had a great impact over the last couple of years,” Kumble said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“ICC took a decision, but then cricket Australia took even a tougher stance on what happened during that series between South Africa and Australia, so we did consider that but then this is only an interim measure and as long as we have hopefully control over COVID in a few months or a year’s time then I think things will go back to as normal as it can be,” he added.