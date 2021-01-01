Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne feels that they fell into India’s “trap a few times” during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

The Test series is currently tied at 1-1 with two matches to go. Event thought Australia won the first one, they have failed to register a big score so far with no Australian batsman scoring a hundred so far.

Labuschagne and Steve Smith, who were considered to be Australia’s best batting options, have been kept silent by the Indians and more so by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Labuschagne heaped praises on Ashwin and said that the Indian had been a “crafty” one so far. However, he hoped to come back stronger in the last two Tests in Sydney and Brisbane.

“Ashwin is a great bowler and a great thinker. He always comes in really prepared and they have been really crafty with their field and what they have been trying to do. Look, we have fallen into their trap a few times but at the end of the day, someone is going to get you out in a game of cricket. So, for us, it is just about making sure we review those dismissals and come back stronger and make sure we are learning from each innings,” Labuschagne said in a virtual press conference.

“I think they have been very disciplined in their bowling and in their plans, with both spin and pace. They really held that straight line. So, I think it is for us to make sure and there are going to be small opportunities for us to keep showing intent and keep attacking them but we have to be disciplined and very well prepared, coming in for the next Test… For us, it’s just making sure we keep finding ways to score runs. It doesn’t have to be pretty, but we just got to keep grinding and if we do get in, we’ve got to make sure we get those big scores,” he said.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday defeated Australia by eight wickets in the Boxing-Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Cricket Ground to level the four-match series 1-1.

Set a target of 70 after Australia were dismissed for 200 in their second innings on Tuesday, the Indians got to the target for the loss of opener Mayank Agarwal (5) and No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (3).

Shubman Gill, who hit seven fours in a delightful innings, was unbeaten on 35 and skipper Ajinkya Rahane on 27.

Rahane, who scored a gritty hundred in the first innings to lead India’s comeback at the Down Under, said going in with five bowlers worked well.