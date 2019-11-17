Ashton Agar, who is a regular face in the Australia Twenty-20 International (T20I) squad, suffered a major blow on his head which left him in blood during a domestic game.

Taking the field for Western Australia in the Marsh One-Day Cup against South Australia, Agar was hit on his face while attempting a catch at short mid-on off his own brother Wes Agar.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Not for the faint-hearted, here is the footage of Agar’s knock. Ouch! #MarshCup pic.twitter.com/h6Jj3drPsO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 17, 2019

The 26-year-old could not hold his balance properly and slipped as the ball hit him right between his eyes.

Wes and the other players on the field immediately ran towards him after he fell down on the ground. With blood all over his face, Western Australia bowler Jhye Richardson signalled for the medical assistance.

Ashton Agar tried to take a catch – to dismiss his brother – and missed.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/tVegBatPt0 — WaQar Azam 💥 (@iamwazam) November 17, 2019

Reportedly, he suffered a laceration to the bridge of his nose, but after receiving some on-field treatment he was able to walk out of the field on his own holding a rag to his head.

It was revealed by Wes that it was the glasses of Ashton that cut him after the ball hit them. “The doctor wanted to stitch him up, but he just got engaged so he said he’ll leave it to a plastic surgeon,” Wes was quoted as saying on cricket.com.au.

However, the younger Agar, who is yet to make his debut for the national team, informed that his brother is now okay and the injury is nothing serious.

“I was pretty rattled. It looked really bad. I was just worrying about his health. I wasn’t thinking about anything else, I just ran out of my crease to go see him. I didn’t feel great, but thankfully he’s okay,” Wes added.