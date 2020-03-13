Australia on Friday defeated New Zealand by 71 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series between the sides at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Mitchell Marsh was declared the Player of the Match for his all-round effort.

Australia WIN by 71 runs! A complete performance from the hosts, who lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 👏#AUSvNZ SCORECARD ▶️ https://t.co/3xYpf8XrP0 pic.twitter.com/3gtOFDPiWP — ICC (@ICC) March 13, 2020

Chasing 259 runs, New Zealand were never really in the chase and got bundled out for 187 in 41 overs.

Pat Cummins’ 3 for 25 and Mitchell Marsh’s 3 for 29 kept the Kiwis at bay as Martil Guptil with his 40 was the highest scorer for the side.

Earlier, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first against the Proteas.

Riding on 67 and 60 from David Warner and Finch, respectively, Australia posted a total of 258 for 7 in the stipulated 50 overs.

Warner and Finch started all guns blazing and almost took the match away with a 124-run stand in 24.1 overs between them for the opening wicket. However, once Warner fell, the Australian camp stumbled as Finch too joined the southpaw.

Wickets fell in regular intervals for Australia and South Africa came back into the game with great thrust. However, Marnus Labuschagne’s gritty 56 off 52 ensured Australia of a modest total on the board.

Ish Sodhi was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand with the figures of 3 for 51 while Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson claimed two wickets apiece.

In the wake of the novel coronavirus, the just-concluded ODI between the sides had no spectators as Cricket Australia has announced that Australia’s ongoing three-match series will be played in front of empty stands.