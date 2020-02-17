Former Australia World Cup-winning captain Steve Waugh insists that despite having arguably the best pace attack in the world at the moment, India will find it difficult to win a Test series against Australia in Australia scheduled for later this year.

Notably, the Indian test team under Virat Kohli became the first-ever Indian unit to win a Test series against Australia. This was the first time since 1947 that an Indian unit had managed to beat Australia Down Under. India won the four-match series 2-1 and Cheteshwar Pujara was adjudged the Player of the Series for his consistent performances in the series.

Despite, India’s impressive performance on their previous tour, Waugh has stated that Australia will be favourites against the number 1 ranked Test side in the world.

“India has the best fast bowling line-up in the world when cricket is played in India, but Australian fast bowlers are deadly in Australia. When India come to Australia, the Aussies will have a slight edge,” Waugh said on the sidelines of the Laureus Awards ceremony as quoted by IANS.

“But, both teams know that the personnel they have at their disposal, they can take 20 wickets,” he added.

The former Aussie cricketer also had words of praise for Jasprit Bumrah. Waugh suggested that Bumrah is quite a unique talent.

“He is exceptional. He is a unique talent. It’s great that he wasn’t coached styles because a lot of coaches would have told him ‘you need to run in quicker, or you cannot bowl that way’. They’ve let him to be natural, which is fantastic,” Waugh said.

“He is an incredible asset for India, great stamina, accuracy, pace — he has got everything. He also seems to have a pretty good temperament. He loves challenges and loves leading the attack. Virat Kohli is very lucky to have him in the attack,” he added.

India had earlier rejected Australia’s request to participate in a Pink-ball Test match but now Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that India will indeed play a Pink-ball Test. India are scheduled to play four Tests on this tour, with Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth emerging as the contender to host the day-night encounter.