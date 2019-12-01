After missing out an opportunity to break Brian Lara’s record of the highest individual score in Test cricket when Australian skipper Tim Paine decided to declare the innings with over a session left to play on just the second day of the match against Pakistan.

Though it left the cricketing world in disbelief as many criticised Paine’s decision, Waner doesn’t seem to be much bothered about the milestone.

Instead, the Australian opener revealed that other than him Rohit Sharma could be the one who might break the West Indian legend’s record.

“If I have to name one player, I reckon it could be Rohit Sharma definitely,” said Warner while dismissing the likes of Steve Smith and Virat Kohli.

* Latest Interview * Interviewer :- Anyone would ever beat Lara’s feat ? ( Highest Individual score in tests ) David Warner :- If I had to name one player ,I reckon it could be ROHIT SHARMA 🙌#DavidWarner#RohitSharma @ImRo45 @davidwarner31 @mipaltan @BCCI pic.twitter.com/6ytP7Nv0I8 — RO-Universe (@HITMANFANS45) November 30, 2019

Warner’s unbeaten innings of 335 has now become the highest individual score in pink-ball Test. The 33-year-old innings has broken Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali’s record of 302 which he had scored against the West Indies in 2016 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

With this innings, the 33-year-old also became the seventh cricketer from his country to reach the triple-figure mark in red-ball cricket. He has also become the only Australian cricketer to join the elite list of openers who have two or more than two 250-above scores in Test cricket.

En route to his 335, Warner also surpassed Bradman’s record of the highest individual score of 299 at the Adelaide Oval. The legendary batsman had played the knock against South Africa in 1932.

