Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Friday won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground.

In the wake of the novel coronavirus, Cricket Australia has announced that the ongoing series will be played in front of empty stands.

Australia were 26 without loss after 6 overs with openers David Warner (14*) and Finch (10*) batting at the crease.

“We will bat first. Looks like a nice wicket, a bit on a dry side, we will need to put the runs on the board. We weren’t consistent enough in the series in South Africa. It’s an unusual feeling, to be playing in front of no one,” said Finch after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said: “We would have batted as well. Not a lot of grass on it. It was a good series against India, but this is a new series and we need to adapt to the conditions pretty early. We are going in with two seamers and two spinners.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult