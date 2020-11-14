The Indian cricket team began their training for the upcoming ODI, T20I and Test series against Australia. The team had reached Down Under on Thursday and spent Friday at the Sydney Olympic Park hotel.

Even though the players are currently undergoing the mandatory quarantine, the local New South Wales government has given the team permission to train during the isolation period.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted pictures on twitter of Rishabh Pant, who is part of the Test team, doing cycling while pace bowler T.Natarajan, who has been included in India’s T20 squad in place of injured Varun Chakravarthy, is shown lifting dumbbells with his two hands. Cheteshwar Pujara, also a part of Test squad is also seen working out.

Pace bowler Shardul Thakur is seen stretching in the gym.

Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are shown doing some running on the field.

“Two days off the plane and #TeamIndia had their first outdoor session today. A bit of running to get the body moving,” tweeted the BCCI handle.

Leg-spinner bowler Yuzvendra Chahal also posted a picture of his with Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav taken on the field. “Back with my brother @imkuldeep18 and back on national duty for #TeamIndia,” tweeted the leg-spinner.

While Chahal is a part of both the limited-overs squads, Kuldeep is a part of only the ODI squad.

India’s tour of Australia will kick off with the ODI series from November 27. It will be followed by the three-match T20I series from December 4 before the Virat Kohli-led team begins the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17.

The first Test at Adelaide will be India’s first day-nigt Test outside home soil. It will also be skipper Virat Kohli’s only appearance in all-whites in Australia this time as he would return to India on a paternity leave after the opener.

Kohli had already informed the BCCI about his wish to return to India to unite with his wife Anushka Sharma. They are expecting their first child in January next year.

The day-night Test will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).