Australia opener Joe Burns said that he would not give any advice to struggling India opener Prithvi Shaw and hoped that “he makes no runs at all” in the remaining Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Both Burns and Shaw were in a similar situation before the second innings of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. They entered the match after a string of poor scores in first class games and also in the first innings of the first Test.

However, while Shaw continued to be on the quest for his Midas touch, Burns scored a half-century during Australia’s chase of 90 runs in the second innings.

Asked by a journalist on Monday if he would like to give an advice to Shaw, Burns responded, “I wouldn’t give him any advice, I am playing against him. I hope he makes no runs at all.”

Burns added that he doesn’t know much about Shaw but may share some advice at the end of the tour.

“I don’t know what form he is in. I haven’t been following him. He must be a quality player opening for India, I might give him advice at the end of the tour,” added Burns.

Australia on Saturday registered brilliant 8-wicket win over India in the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval after the bowlers had bundled the visitors for a meager total of 35 runs in the second innings.

Chasing the target of 90 runs, Australia reached the total in just 21 overs on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test. Opener Joe Burns remained unbeaten on 51 off 63 balls.

Starting the innings with a 53-run lead, India lost nine wickets in just 27 runs in the first session on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test. Mohammed Shami, the No. 11 batsman, retired hurt and could not bat.

Josh Hazlewood (5/8) and Pat Cummins (4/21) with their fiery spells have now given Australia a complete control over the Day-Night fixture. The hosts need to chase 90 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

The teams will now face each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the second Test, beginning on Boxing Day.