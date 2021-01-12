Australia cricketer David Warner has apologised to Mohammed Siraj and Team India after they were subjected to racial abuse by spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the third Test.

The incident happened before the start of the 86th over in Australia’s second innings on Sunday when Siraj, fielding on the boundary line, went to skipper Ajinkya Rahane and raised the issue that some fans were passing abusive comments directed at him.

Rahane then walked up to the square leg umpire Paul Reiffel and complained about the same. While players huddled in the centre, security personnel entered the stands and a group of six Australian fans were removed from their seats by New South Wales Police.

A similar incident was reported by the Indian team management on Saturday. Indian team management apparently alleged that Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj were racially abused by SCG the crowd.

In an Instagram post, Warner on Tuesday said “racism and abuse is not in any way acceptable or tolerated anywhere at any time” and added that he would “expect better” from the home crowd.

“I’d also like to say sorry to Mohammed Siraj and the Indian team as racism, and abuse is not in any way acceptable or tolerated anywhere at any time, and I would expect better from our home crowd,” said the left-handed batsman.

The third Test ended in a thrilling draw on Monday as chasing a mammoth target of 407, India reached 334/5 batting for 131 overs before both the teams decided to shake hands on the final day of the match.

With the series tied at 1-1, the two teams will now face each other in the final Test beginning Friday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

“It was great to be back out on the park again this week. Was not the ideal result for us but this is what Test cricket is all about. Five days of tough cricket and well done to our guys for working as hard as we could, congrats to India in the way they fought hard for the draw, and that’s why we love this game, it’s not easy,” said Warner.

“Move onto Brisbane now for the decider and what a place the Gabba is to play at,” he added.