Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne scored another half century in the ongoing four-match Test series as he helped his team reach 153/3 at the end of the second session on Day One of the lats Test against India at The Gabba in Brisbane.

By Tea, Australia have posted 153/3 with Labuschagne and Matthew Wade unbeaten at 73* and 27* respectively.

Resuming the session’s play at 65/2, both Steve Smith and Labuschagne made quick runs and scored boundaries at will against an inexperienced Indian bowling attack.

However, just when Australia looked threatening, debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar sent Australia’s premier batsman Smith back to the pavilion at his individual score of 36. Sundar got him caught at short mid-wicket by Rohit Sharma.

India were unlucky to not get their fourth wicket soon after as stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane dropped the catch of Labuschagne at gully off a delivery from Navdeep Saini.

Wade, who came to bat after the fall of Smith’s wicket, started off slowly but once he got set, the left-handed batsman stitched a brilliant partnership with Labuschagne. The pair have added 67 runs so far and have given Australia a hope of setting a big first-innings score.

Earlier, the hosts didn’t get off to a good start after electing to bat as both David Warner and Marcus Harris went back to the dressing room with just 17 runs on the scoreboard.

Warner was the first wicket to fall as he got caught in the slips in the very first over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Sharma took a good, low catch at second slip to send the left-handed batsman back in the Australian dressing room at his individual score of just 1.

Harris, playing his first match of the series as he replaced injured Will Pucovski, then tried to stitch a partnership with Labuschagne but got out caught on the first ball bowled by Shardul Thakur in the ninth over. At his individual score of 5, Harris was caught as square leg by Washington Sundar.

Brief score: Australia 153/3 after 54 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 73*; Steve Smith 36; Mohammed Siraj 1/25)

