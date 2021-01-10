Australia on Sunday set India a target of 407 runs in the third Test after declaring their second innings at 312/6 at Tea on Day Foue of ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Australia skipper decided to walk back to the dressing as umpires called the end of the second session after Cameron Green, who scored 84, got out. He was caught behind by substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha against Jasprit Bumrah.

Green and Paine shared a 104-run partnership off just 116 balls. Paine remained unbeaten at 39.

Earlier, resuming the session at 182/4, Steve Smith and Green collected runs at a brisk pace and scored boundaries at will, thus adding pressure on the Indian bowlers. Smith (81) was the first wicket to fall in the session as he got out lbw against off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the third time in the series.

Paine, who came in next, started off slowly but once he got his eyes set, he punished the Indian bowlers and alongside Green, hit the ball to all parts of the ground. Green, in particular, was highly impressive as he scored his maiden half-century. The hosts were also helped by poor fielding by the Indian players who dropped plenty of catches.

After reaching the milestone, the all-rounder unleashed and scored four sixes before getting out and bringing an end to his 132-ball inning.

For India, Ashwin and Navdeep Saini picked two wickets apiece while Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah scalped one wicket each.

Apart from Green and Smith, Marnus Labuschagne also contributed with valuable 73 in their second innings.

Australia had made 338 in the first innings and bowled India out for 244 in theirs.

Brief scores: Aus 338 and 312/6 declared (Cameron Green 84, Steve Smith 81; Navdeep Saini 2/54)

With IANS inputs