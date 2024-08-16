ATP Tour: Alexander Zverev clinches 50th win of season, advances in Cincinnati

German star Alexander Zverev overcame Karen Khachanov in straight sets at the Cincinnati Open here on Thursday, becoming the first player to earn 50 tour-level wins this season. Zverev defeated Khachanov 6-3, 6-2 for an opening win at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The German dominated throughout the 78-minute clash and coped with a 10-minute rain delay in the second set. The 27-year-old hugged the baseline to strike 16 winners compared to nine from Khachanov, improving to 5-2 in the pair’s Lexus ATP Head2Head series.

Zverev, who lifted the trophy in Cincinnati in 2021, will play Australian Max Purcell or Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round.

Zverev has earned at least 50 tour-level wins in a season five times in his career, having also hit the milestone in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Earlier this year, the No. 4 player in the ATP Rankings won his sixth ATP Masters 1000 title in Rome and will be eager to add to that total in Ohio, where he is the third seed.

Zverev leads this year’s stats for most wins this season with 50 wins and 15 losses with Jannik Sinner placed second with 45 wins and five losses. Casper Ruud was third with 44-13 record this season followed by Carlos Alcaraz who has a 38-7 record.

A deep run in Cincinnati will also boost Zverev’s hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals. A two-time champion at the year-end event, Zverev is third in the ATP Live Race To Turin.