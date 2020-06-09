The ATP tour has launched a program to raise funds for tennis coaches affected by the stoppage of the sports for more than two months due to the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 4 lakh lives across the world.

The program will allow fans to have private coaching sessions with the likes of legendary ATP coaches including Paul Annacone, Boris Becker, Darren Cahill, Brad Gilbert, Goran Ivanisevic, Ivan Lendl, Ivan Ljubicic, Carlos Moya, Patrick Mouratoglou and Marian Vajda, said ATP on its website.

Funds raised from the project would be allocated to the members of the ATP Coaching Program who have been out of work ever since the pandemic disrupted the tennis schedule of the season. The ATP will also donate part of the proceeds to a global COVID-19 relief fund.

“It is great to see coaches and tournaments offer some truly incredible and unique experiences to our fans,” said Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman. “The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the ability of many people to work and coaches are no exception. The fact this initiative also helps fellow members of the tennis family during this uncertain time shows the unity and innovative spirit of tennis.”

The initial three-week bidding window will take place from June 8-29, with future rounds and experiences to be announced.

Earlier, the ATP had joined hands with WTA and the organisers of the four Grand Slams, to raise over USD 6 million to support the players affected by the crisis.

The program was initiated to target a total of 800 lower-ranked players who need financial assistance at a time when Tennis, like all other sports across the globe, has come to standstill due to the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the ATP and WTA had extended the suspension of their Tours till at least the end of July and thus, the list of cancelled tournaments exceeded 40.

On the other hand, this year’s French Open has been postponed, while the Wimbledon Open was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War. US Open stands scheduled as earlier.

With IANS inputs