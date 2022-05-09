Atletico win Madrid derby to move closer to next season’s Champions League

Atletico Madrid won the city derby against Real Madrid thanks to Yannick Carrasco’s first-half penalty.

The Belgian scored from the penalty spot five minutes from time after Matheus Cunha was brought down by Jesus Vallejo to give his team three points on Sunday night, putting them one step closer to securing a place in next season’s Champions League.

Real Madrid made seven changes to the team that defeated Manchester City on Wednesday night, and it showed, particularly in a disjointed first-half performance.

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann came close twice in the second half, and Carrasco hit the post, while Jan Oblak only saved long-range shots from Fede Valverde and Marco Asensio, according to Xinhua.

Jordi Alba scored a volley in the final minute of injury time to give FC Barcelona a 2-1 win away to fifth-place Betis, extending FC Barcelona’s lead in La Liga and reducing Betis’ chances of finishing fourth.

Ansu Fati’s deflected goal put Barcelona ahead in the 76th minute, only for former Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Bartra to head home and equalise three minutes later, and Alba to decide with a second left on the clock.

Granada moved out of the bottom three with a 6-2 victory over Mallorca, who fell into the relegation zone.

Granada’s Luis Suarez scored in the sixth minute, but Salva Sevilla’s excellent goal levelled the score before halftime.

Sergio Escudero and Antonio Puertas made it 3-1 before Mallorca’s Antonio Raillo equalised, but two goals from Jorge Molina and one from Myrto Uzuni rounded out the rout.

Getafe still has work to do after being held to a 0-0 draw at home by Rayo Vallecano, but the point moves them one point closer to safety.

Valencia held Athletic Club Bilbao to a 0-0 draw at San Mames Stadium. Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili made two saves, while Asier Villalibre rattled the crossbar in injury time.

Villarreal were held 1-1 at home by Sevilla, with Jules Kounde cancelling out Giovani Lo Celso’s 85th-minute opener for Villarreal with virtually the last action of the match in the fifth minute of injury time.

Sevilla now need just one point to secure a place in next season’s Champions League, while Villarreal will believe they deserved much more for their efforts.

Levante kept their survival hopes alive with a 2-1 home win over sixth-place Real Sociedad, thanks to goals from Jorge Miramon and an injury-time penalty from Gonzalo Melero.

Alaves are now bottom of the table after being thrashed 4-0 away to Celta Vigo, with Iago Aspas scoring twice, as well as Thiago Galhardo and an own goal by Ximo Navarro.

Cadiz defeated Elche 3-0 at home thanks to three goals in the final ten minutes from Alvaro Negredo, Ruben Sobrino, and Choco Lozano.

Osasuna and Espanyol drew 1-1, with Nico Melamed cancelling out Kike Barja’s opener for the visitors, who saw Chimy Avila’s powerful shot hit the Espanyol crossbar in the final minute.

