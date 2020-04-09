Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Miguel Jones passes away at the age of 81, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

“We’re mourning the passing of club legend Miguel Jones, who will forever live in our hearts. May he rest in peace,” the Mattress Makers tweeted.

We’re mourning the passing of club legend Miguel Jones, who will forever live in our hearts. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Vx69lPzFPX — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Real Madrid also offered their sympathy over the loss.

“Real Madrid C.F. is deeply saddened by the passing of @atletienglish legend Miguel Jones. Our club wishes to convey its condolences to his family and friends, his club and to all of the Atlético de Madrid supporters,” the Los Blancos tweeted.

Real Madrid C.F. is deeply saddened by the passing of @atletienglish legend Miguel Jones. Our club wishes to convey its condolences to his family and friends, his club and to all of the Atlético de Madrid supporters. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 8, 2020

Atletico Madrid have cut players’ salaries in order to recover the financial stress caused by no football due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club informed on April 2 that they have reached an agreement with the players and the coaching staff to reduce their salaries by 70% at a time when Spain is witnessing a catastrophe.

Atletico had earlier given a hint that they would be taking the drastic step. The club announced that some amount of the money from the players’ salaries will be used to pay other employees of the club.