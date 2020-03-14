ATK and Chennaiyin FC will be eyeing to achieve what no Indian Super League team have done so far. Taking each other on in the final on Saturday, both the teams will be desperate to win their third ISL title.

Confidence will be oozing out of the finalists especially having knocked out the table-toppers and the defending champions in the semifinal.

However, the much-awaited marquee clash of the sixth edition of the ISL will be played at an empty stadium after the Health Ministry prohibited mass gathering amid the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus.

ATK have been the most consistent side of the season who narrowly missed out on the top spot in the league stage and consequently lost the AFC Champions League berth as well. Antonio Lopez Habas’ side have scored the second-most number of goals and conceded the second least ahead of the knockouts.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, struggled for that consistency early on and rose through the ranks to reach the final. Placed at second from bottom after six matches in the 14-match league stage, the Marina Machans attained success only after their new coach Owen Coyle was appointed in December last year.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20 Final: Live Streaming Details

When will the ISL 2019-20 Final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL 2019-20 Final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC will be played on March 12, 2020.

Where will the ISL 2019-20 Final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL 2019-20 Final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium) in Goa.

What time will the ISL 2019-20 Final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC start?

The ISL 2019-20 Final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the ISL 2019-20 Final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC in India?

The ISL 2019-20 Final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC will be telecast live in India on the channels of Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the online streaming of the ISL 2019-20 Final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC in India?

The ISL 2019-20 Final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC will be streamed online on Hotstar and Jio TV.