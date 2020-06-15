Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has heaped praises on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Notably, the talented actor committed suicide on Sunday at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

“I can’t stop thinking about #sushantsinghrajput. It is just so tragic!!! In The Untold Story, at times you forgot whether it was Sushant or MSD. Amazing portrayal and now the world is much poorer with him not here in it. #gonetoosoon,” Watson wrote on Twitter.

Sushant breathed his last aged 34. He began his acting career with television and became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta.

Soon after started his Bollywood journey with Kai Po Che in 2013 which he followed up with movies like PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.

The entire Indian film fraternity is left shocked and saddened on the passing away of one of its bright young stars and one who had arguably great potential in the industry.