Asian Wrestling Championships: India finish with nine medals

India finished the Asian Wrestling Championship with nine medals – four silvers and five silvers – in Bishkek ,Kyrgyzstan

A total of 30 Indian wrestlers – 10 each in men’s freestyle, men’s Greco-Roman and women’s freestyle – competed at the six-day meet.

In the men’s freestyle, India’s 19-year-old Udit, the U20 Asian champion, won the silver medal in the 57kg while Abhimanyou (70kg) and Vicky (97kg) won the bronze medals in their respective weight divisions on the opening day.

Advertisement

In the women’s wrestling, 23-year-old Radhika won the silver medal in the 68kg category while Shivanee Pawar clinched a bronze medal in the 50kg on Saturday.

On the following day, Anju and Harshita won silver medals in the 53kg and 72kg, respectively, while Manisha (62kg) and Antim (65kg) won bronze medals.

World Championships bronze medallist and two-time Asian champion Sarita Mor, wrestling in the women’s 57kg, returned empty-handed after losing in the quarter-finals.

At the last edition of the continental championships held in Amman, Indian wrestlers clinched 14 medals – one gold, three silvers and 10 bronze. Aman Sehrawat, in the men’s 57kg, accounted for the only top podium finish.

However, most of the top Indian wrestlers skipped this year’s Asian Wrestling Championships due to the Asian Olympic Wrestling Qualifiers starting at the same venue on April 19.

India, so far, have secured only one Paris 2024 Olympic quota in wrestling. Antim Panghal obtained it after winning the bronze medal in the women’s 53kg at the 2023 World Championships.