Asian Games women’s hockey: India thrash Singapore 13-0 to open the campaign on a high

Strong contender India ,eyeing for a direct qualification for the Paris Olympics, blanked Singapore 13-0 to commence their Asian Games Women Hockey campaign on a high in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

Playing an all-out attacking game, the Indian girls dismantled Singapore challenge with ease with striker Sangita Kumari scoring three goals(23’, 47’, 53’). Other goal getters were Udita (6’), Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (8’), Deepika (11’), Navneet (14’, 14’), Deep Grace Ekka (17’), Neha (19’),Salima Tete (35’), Vandana Katariya (56’) and Monika (52’).

World no 7th Indian women, pressed forward from the start against the 34th-ranked Singapore and dominated the game throughout.. Five minutes into the match, India were awarded a penalty corner and Udita drag-flicked it past the Singapore goalkeeper to put her team in front.

Before Singapore could regroup from the early blow, India scored two more in quick succession via Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Deepika. In the closing minutes of the opening quarter, Navneet Kaur netted a brace to make the scoreline 5-0.

India gave no quarter or beating space to Singapore in the second quarter and kept up their pressure .Deep Grace Ekka and Neha added two more goals to the team’s tally before Sangita slotted home the eighth goal.

After the change of ends, the Indians kept control of the match and increased their tally . Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya and Monika notched up five goals in the last two quarters to wrap up a big win.

India will play Malaysia next on Friday. The top two teams from each Pool will qualify for the semi-finals.

The Indian women’s team has regularly featured at the Asian Games since the 1982 edition, where they won the gold medal. India finished with a silver medal at the last Jakarta Asian Games