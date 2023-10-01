Asian Games: Trap shooters add glitter to India’s tally; Aditi provides the silver lining

The Indian shooting contingent marked its final day of the 19th Asian Games with a gold in the men’s trap team shooting event after the women trap shooters opened the day with a silver, while golfer Aditi Ashok added a historic silver on Day 8 of the Games in Hangzhou.

After the rich haul of medals from the Rifle and Pistol shooters, the trap shooters ensured India’s dominance continued on the podium in both men and women’s categories.

On Sunday, the triumvirate of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu won the gold medal in men’s trap shooting right after the women’s team of Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak and Rajeshwari Kumari finished second on the podium.

The men’s team combined for a cumulative 361 points, which was enough to finish ahead of Kuwait’s Khaled Almudhaf, Talal Alrashidi and Abdulrahman Alfaihan (359) and China’s Yuhao Guo, Ying Qi and Yuhao Wang (354). Shooting last, Alrashidi tried his best and scored 24 points but that was not enough to surpass the Indian total.

In individual qualification, Kynan (1st) and Zoravar (4th) made it to the final with 122 and 120 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the India women’s trap team consisting of Manisha, Preeti and Rajeshwari totaled 337 to fetch the silver medal and finish behind China’s Qingnian Li, Cuicui Wu and Xinqiu Zhang, who combined to shoot a world and games record score of 357 for the gold medal. Kazakhstan’s Mariya Dmitriyenko, Aizhan Dosmagambetova and Anastassiya Prilepina (336) took home the bronze medal.

In addition, Manisha also advanced to the finals as well. She was tied on 114 with three others but advanced via a shoot-off.

Among others, Megha Pradeep qualified for canoe sprint 200m women’s semifinals, after finishing in fifth place in her heats, while Soniya Devi’s fourth place finish in the women’s kayak single 500m heats, ensured her entry into the semifinals.

Among the athletes, Amlan Borgohain sprinted to the final of men’s 200m after finishing third in the Heats, clocking 21.08s while Jyothi Yarraji failed to reach the final of women’s 200m after finishing third in the heats with a timing of 23.78s.

In women’s Heptathlon, after long jump and javelin throw rounds, defending champion Swapna Barman found herself in the fourth place while Nandini Agasara is at fifth.

Later in the day, star pugilist Nikhat Zareen will take the ring against Raksat Chuthamat in the women’s 50kg semifinal. While Nikhat is already assured of a bronze, the world champion will be gunning for the gold or silver. Also the women’s hockey will take on South Korea in their second match of the continental showdown. In the track and field events, Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin will compete in men’s long jump final. Avinash Sable, who broke the Kenyan dominance in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year, will compete in the men’s steeplechase final.