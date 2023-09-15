Asian Games: Jhingan, Chinglensana & Lalchungnunga added to India’s football squad

Seasoned defender Sandesh Jhingan along with two other senior players has been included in the Indian men’s football squad for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Friday.

Along with Chandigarh lad Jhingan, the squad will have the services of Manipur centre-back Chinglensana Singh and Mizoram defender Lalchungnunga at the Games. The AIFF further said that it will conduct a medical test of Naorem Mahesh Singh before taking a decision to include him in the squad.

Speaking on the development, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said, “It is indeed a positive development on the eve of the Asian Games as the reliable pair of Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan will be manning two key positions in the Indian attack and defence, respectively, for the continental games. We are happy that some more experienced footballers are there in the squad to strengthen our campaign.”

Chaubey also expressed his gratitude to Reliance Industries-owned Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) for agreeing to reschedule some matches of the Indian Super League (ISL), which is supposed to start from September 21.

He also thanked all stakeholders of the AIFF for the cooperation in solving the impasse that was created over the release of players and overlapping of dates.

Reacting to the development, India head coach Igor Stimac said, “It’s a wonderful development that some experienced players have been added to the Asian Games squad, who will certainly help the cause of the team. I’m thankful to everyone for making it happen. Whoever represents India, together we will be honoured to defend the flag.”

India captain Sunil Chhetri also expressed his delight over the addition of the experience Jhingan and the others in the side, saying, “I’m very happy to see that more senior players have answered the call to join the national team for the Asian Games. Our Indian team is going to the Asian Games for the first time in nine years, and it is indeed a special occasion for all of us, who will get this opportunity. I, along with my teammates, promise to put on a show for the Tricolour in China.”

Indian men’s squad for the 19th Asian Games:

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga

Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav

Head coach: Igor Stimac