Asian Games-bound 14-year-old swimmer and wushu player test positive as doping raises ugly head

With the Asian Games less than 50 days away, Indian sports has been rocked by doping cases involving two Games-bound players — a wushu player and a 14-year-old swimmer — being caught by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and handed provisional suspension.

As per the NADA website, the 14-year-old swimmer tested positive for 19-nor-androsterone, an anabolic androgenic steroid, a drug listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list. The swimmer is understood to have done well in the recent Nationals in Hyderabad in June, setting a record, and was included in the Asian Games squad.

The Asiad-bound wushu player — Owais Sarwar Ahenger, who is among the three wushu players, tested positive for a cocktail of drugs — 19-nor androsterone and stimulants mephentermine and its metabolite phentermine.

Owais Sarwar, according to reports, recently won the national title in 78kg and was part of the 13-member Indian team for the Asian Games.

The news of a teenage swimmer failing a dope test has shocked the domestic sports circuit with Olympian Virdhawal Khade saying parents/coaches looking for quick success in sports is scary.

“Such unfortunate news to end the week!Parents/coaches looking for quick success in sports is scary! With more glory & money coming into Indian Sports, doping control and athlete education needs to be prioritised!” the national champion and Asian Games medallist said in a tweet on Saturday.

As Virdhawal Khade pointed out, the incident has brought into sharp focus the role of the parents and coach as the swimmer is a minor and could not be expected to know about doping and prohibited substances.

It should also be a matter of concern for the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) because of the age of the swimmer.