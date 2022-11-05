Asian Elite Boxing: Minakshi assures India a medal; Sakshi loses in quarters

Woman boxer Minakshi assured India a medal by reaching the semifinals of the 2022 Asian Elite Boxing Championship here on Saturday while compatriot Sakshi crashed out of contention after losing her quarterfinal bout.

Minakshi defeated Philippines’ Irish Magno 4-1 in a women’s 52kg quarterfinals bout in Amman, Jordan on Saturday. That assured her a medal in the prestigious event as all semifinalists get a medal. Minakshi will now be hoping to win her last-four stage bout to capture a better colour medal.

Her compatriot Sakshi ran into a tougher opponent as she lost 0-5 to Chinese Taipei’,s Hsiao-Wen Huang in the quarterfinals bout in the 54kg weight category tus ending her hopes of winning a medal.

Also on Saturday, five more Indian women boxers including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will compete in their quarterfinal bouts.

Besides Lovlina, Preeti (57kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg) and Pooja (70kg) will fight their respective bouts on Saturday.

Lovlina, who has changed her weight category from 69kg, will be appearing in her first international tournament in the 75kg weight category as she takes to the ring against the 2016 World Champion, Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan.

Late on Friday night, India’s Ananta Chopade defeated Tanaka Shogo of Japan 5-0 in a Round of 16 bout in the 54kg weight category.

Compatriot Etash Khan, however, lost 2-3 to Thailand’s Khunatip Pidnuch in a Round of 16 bout in the 60kg weight class at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships.

Earlier on Friday, five-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa along with Sachin and Amit Kumar progressed to the quarterfinals by winning their respective bouts in the elite competition.