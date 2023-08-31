Asia Cup 2023: Top moments to keep eye on

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup began this year on the 30th of August and will last till the 17th of September. Asia Cup 2023 is organised in dual nations, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India who has been clinching the trophy for the most number of times (7) followed by Sri Lanka (6) and then Pakistan (2) will be the top contenders of this year’s event. Being residing in a cricket-worshipping nation and surrounded by massive cricketing neighbours, the Asia Cup will surely carry a great amount of thrill and excitement. Let’s have a close look at this year’s tournament and its top moments which will increase the viewership of the game.

1. Inclusion of Nepal

Nepal has been a budding nation in the field of cricket and has shown a shine of development in their game over the past few years. Defeating UAE in the Asia Cup qualifiers through Kushal Bhurtel’s heroic performance helped Nepal secure their Asia Cup spot for the first time. Although the team suffered a severe loss against Pakistan, yesterday in their debut Asia Cup match the team still has a match to play against India on 7th September. Sompal Kami and Rohit Paudel are some of the crucial players who can show some results.

2. Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf

India will face Pakistan on 2nd September in Sri Lanka at Kandy Stadium. The match like every Indo-Pak rivalry will carry immense pressure. But this time, it will depend on the Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf effect. This might affect an entire nation. Haris Rauf had shown exceptional swing and pace in his bowling against Nepal. He will try to maintain the same rhythm for the next match. The seamer will be going high on revenge against Kohli by picking his wicket in exchange for the two massive sixes that the batsman smashed during the previous year’s T20 World Cup. On the other side, Virat Kohli who will prepare for the Haris Rauf scenario will try to produce as many runs from his bat overpowering the bowler’s pace.

Advertisement

3. Omission of Sri Lankan spin maestro

Sri Lanka is the second host nation for the Asia Cup alongside Pakistan. It mostly favours spin-friendly pitches. The island nation is all set to have their first match with Bangladesh. They have announced the ruling out of their prime spinner and all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga on Tuesday. It will be interesting to watch players like Dhananjaya de Silva and young leggie, Dunith Wellalage. They are trying to create a proper spinning duo with the skilled off-spinner, Matheesha Theekshana. This is to fill the gap of the number one option of the team.

4. Afghanistan the spin army

This team is the underdog of the tournament and can flip the result of Group B. Afghanistan in the past few years have shown their gameplay to the fullest. They have also produced some shocking results against bigger teams in the Asia Cup 2023. Johnathan Trott’s coached side has a bunch of well-groomed spinning units. They can fumble the Bangladesh squad in their first match. The team carries better results against Bangladesh which can favour the side on 3rd September. The team will carry six spinners for the Asia Cup along with star spinner, Rashid Khan for a tough fight.