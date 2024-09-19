Ashwin’s love affair with Chepauk continues

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja reminded Bangladesh of India’s lower middle-order batting prowess with a classic unbroken 195-run stand that lifted the hosts from a precarious 144 for 6 to 339 for 6 at stumps on an unusual first day of Test cricket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium track which offered good assistance to the pacers early on.

Three years after his last Test hundred against England, it appeared Ashwin never got out of Chepauk as the local lad cracked his sixth Test hundred at the same venue to lift India from the gloom in company of his almost inseparable spin-twin Jadeja. At stumps, Ashwin remained unbeaten on 102 while Jadeja walked back undefeated on 86.

With the century, Ashwin equalled MS Dhoni’s career tally of six Test centuries, achieving the same in two innings less than the legendary former captain. What made Ashwin’s century more memorable was the way he led the counterattack after the hosts were in all sorts of trouble after being put in to bat.

For the first time in seven years, a side opted to field in a Test in India involving India, despite knowing the hazards of batting last against the potent pair of Ashwin and Jadeja. But Bangladesh reaped rich dividends for their decision to field on a damp pitch under overcast conditions, as rookie pace sensation Hasan Mahmud, a Vernon Philander-like, wobble-seam line-and-length bowler, wrecked India’s famed top order, comprising Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli with gentle seam movement to leave the hosts tottering at 34 for 3 inside the first hour of play.

Even though Mahmud got little support from the fellow pacers — Even when Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana, who bowled too full or too short, the baby-faced assassin was spot on with his line as he tested Rohit thoroughly with seam movement either way before inducing an edge one to second slip. Shubman Gill feathered one down the leg side ending his eight-ball stay. Kohli came out full of intent, but ended in an edge away from the body.

Thereafter, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, returning to Test cricket after two years, steadied India’s ship with a 62-run stand for the fourth wicket as India wrested the initiative by lunch. In the process, Jaiswal got to his fifty, the sixth consecutive instance in a home Test, while Pant looked dangerous during his 52-ball 39, but eventually fell to a persistent Mahmud after lunch. Jaiswal eventually fell for the extra pace generated by Rana before KL Rahul (12) fell to a stunning catch by Zakir Hasan at short leg off Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Ashwin, who turned 38 two days before the opening day’s play, then walked out to a rapturous welcome from the home crowd, and responded with a single first ball, and then punched the pace of Rana for a four second ball. Jadeja played more of an old-fashioned knock, opening up only after getting himself in, but never missing out on a scoring opportunity.

Six minutes before stumps, Ashwin got to his sixth Test hundred in just 108 balls to a thunderous applause from the crowd, Jadeja at the other end, silently entered the 80s with a drilled boundary back over the bowler in the same over.

Ranked No.1 and No.2 in the ICC Men’s Test all-rounder rankings, Jadeja and Ashwin justified the ratings with an effortless partnership — now the highest for the seventh wicket or lower on day one of a Test match — enough to break the hearts of the Bangladeshis, and the early momentum they gained in the match.

While the duo walked back undefeated adding 195, they stand a chance to become the eight pair to record a 200-run stand for the seventh wicket or lower for India in men’s Tests, and pile on more misery on the opposition camp.

Brief Scores: India 339 for 6 (Ashwin 102 batting, Jadeja 86 batting, Jaiswal 56; Mahmud 4-58) vs Bangladesh