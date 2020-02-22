Left-arm Australia spinner Ashton Agar on Friday became only the second Australian bowler to claim a hat-trick in T20Is. The southpaw achieved the feat while playing in the first T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg.

In the 8th over of South Africa’s innings, Agar took the wickets of Faf du Plessis, Andile Phehlukwayo and Dale Steyn in consecutive deliveries to join the list with former Australian pacer Brett Lee, who is the first cricketer to take a T20I treble by reaching the milestone in 2007 against South Africa in Cape Town.

It is to note that Agar is the 12th bowler to claim a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game. On Friday, he finished his spell with 5 for 24.

Chasing 197 at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday night, the Proteas were bowled out for 89 runs – their lowest total in T20I cricket.

Put in to bat, Australia went all guns blazing and posted 196 for 6 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs. Steven Smith with his 45 off 32 was the top-scorer for the side, whereas skipper Aaron Finch played a fiery knock of 42 that came off just 27 balls.

However, South Africa never really got hold of the chase and fall of wickets at regular intervals saw them getting bundled to their lowest-ever score in the shortest format.

The two teams will now face each other in the second T20I on Sunday at Port Elizabeth.

Brief Scores: Australia 196/6 (Steve Smith 45, Aaron Finch 42, Tabraiz Shamsi 2/31); South Africa 89 all out (Faf du Plessi 24, Kagiso Rabada 22, Ashton Agar 5/22)