Former India pacer Ashish Nehra on Tuesday said that he believed Yuvraj Singh played the best cricket of his career under Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Nehra also talked about Yuvraj’s performance in the ICC World Cup 2011 where the all-rounder was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

“Yuvraj has played well under MS Dhoni, as far as I have seen Yuvraj’s career, the way he has batted in 2007 and 2008 onwards it has been impeccable,” Nehra said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“And in 2011 we saw how he braved his sickness and played brilliantly under Dhoni. I feel every player has their own choice of a favourite captain when they play for 16 years and Yuvraj played well under Dhoni according to me,” he further added.

However, Yuvraj had earlier said no captain ever supported him like Sourav Ganguly. He had also revealed that he carried more memories from his playing days under Ganguly than under any other Indian captain because of the his constant support.

“I have played under Sourav [Ganguly] and had a lot of support from him. I have more memories of time under Sourav because of the support he gave me. I didn’t have that kind of support from Mahi [MS Dhoni] and Virat [Kohli],” the 38-year-old said in an interview with Sportstar.

Yuvraj had made his debut under Ganguly in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2000 and went on to make a name of himself in Indian cricket.

Beside Ganguly and Dhoni, Yuvraj had played under four other captains – Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli – in his 17-year-long international career.