Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has filed a complaint against the club to La Liga and the Spanish Footballers’ Association over unpaid bonuses of 2.4 million euros.

According to a report in ABC, Vidal, who is purportedly looking for a transfer to Inter Milan, has only been paid 1.7m euros of the 4.1m he believes he owes to Barca. Meanwhile, Barcelona say that Vidal is not due the corresponding bonuses.

“The Chilean (Arturo Vidal)has denounced Barcelona before the Mixed Commission of the League and the AFE for the alleged non-payment of certain bonuses,” says ABC.

“According to sources in the environment of the commission, claims 2.4 million euros in terms of variables that he said were reached last season and have not yet been paid.

“The Barca club considers, however, that it is not for them to pay said amount and that the player makes a bad interpretation of the clauses of his contract,” the report added.

There’s also a belief that Vidal could be alleging Barca in a bid to try to force a transfer away from the club, presumably to Inter Milan.

