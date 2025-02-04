Arteta left ‘disappointed’ with Arsenal’s transfer window

Following the conclusion of the 2025 January transfer window, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was left ‘disappointed’ with the side having failed to make a single signing in the time period.

Arsenal have dealt with injuries, like most teams in the league, but were heavily interested in signing a striker, with Gabriel Jesus having suffered yet another injury, but did not manage to strike any deal.

“We had a clear intention which is always when a window opens to explore the opportunities to improve our squad. With players with injuries, we’ve been impacted and we haven’t achieved it.

“We are disappointed in that sense but as well we are very aware that we only want to bring certain kinds of players and we have to be very disciplined with that as well,” said Arteta in the pre-match conference.

Benjamin Sesko, Ollie Watkins and Mathys Tel were a few of the name that the Gunners were linked with in the period but the Arsenal boss had remained adamant that a deal would only be made if they found the right player to add to his side.

When asked what his plans were for the striker position for the remainder of the season, Arteta claimed he will have to experiment with different players who could slot up top.

“We are going to have to be flexible in the front line, the ones we have we have to make sure they stay fit and are contributing, can play in that position. Raheem (Sterling) has played in that position, Ethan (Nwaneri) I think can play in that position, (Gabriel) Martinelli, so lets see in relation to how everybody is in the moment, the opponent.But at some point I think we will have to try something different,” said Mikel.

Mikel Arteta will be taking on Newcastle United in the second leg of the Carabao Cup final, having lost the first leg 0-2 at home, at Saint James Park. Although scoring against Newcastle United is no easy feat, the Gunners are coming off the back of a relentless 5-1 victory against nemesis Manchester City on Sunday.

“When you compare the emotions of the team after the defeat and today, it’s very different because we come from very strong performances, especially the one against Man City.

“It is a moment [for] full gas and [we’re] ready to go for it and approach it in a way where we can reach the final,” he added.