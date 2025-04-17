Arshdeep credits ‘responsibility’ at PBKS for his growth as a player & person

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has risen through the ranks ever since making his IPL debut for the Punjab Kings to gradually becoming one of the core members of the side, said he has been feeling a sense of “seniority” since the start of his career, thanks to the responsibility entrusted upon him by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise that has also helped him in his professional growth.

The 26-year-old Arshdeep joined the side as a teenager during the 2019 edition and has been an integral part of the side since then, leading the pace attack on most occasions. The left-armer has been remarkably consistent with the ball, having taken 84 wickets in seven seasons with a highest of 19 scalps last year.

Reflecting on his journey with the franchise, Arshdeep highlighted the significant responsibility he felt early in his career with the Punjab Kings.

“Ever since I came to Punjab Kings, barring the first year, I started feeling seniority in my role. I have been associated with this team for the last seven years, and after spending my first year with the team, I started feeling that I had been given a huge responsibility in the team. This also helped me grow as a player and person,” Arshdeep said during the ‘Kandid with Kings’ episode.

He further elaborated on how this early growth shaped his approach to the game, particularly in high-pressure situations.

“The elevation in my role and growth came pretty early, and hence, I knew that I could not mess up at crucial stages because at those times, not working as per the plan can put the team in serious trouble. Hence, I became serious and started feeling like a senior way too early,” he said.

Beyond his on-field experiences, Arshdeep also shared his light-hearted view on social media interactions, including the trolling he has to face after having a tough match day.

“I have had ups and downs in my career. I have seen the highest point as well as the lowest point in a very short span. But I feel very entertained by these trolls. I laugh at their creativity and memes. Earlier, I used to save these memes and messages so I could use them later, but now I feel they don’t make any sense. However, I still enjoy looking at people’s creativity,” the pacer revealed.

Currently at the fourth spot in the IPL 2025 points table, PBKS will next take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday.