Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil has been blessed with a baby daughter on Monday.

Ozil gave the news through his social media account. The name of the newly born is Eda.

“Thank God our daughter ‘Eda’ was born healthy Family (man, woman, girl). God willing us to be a good son to his environment and to all humanity. Amine & Mesut Ozil,” said the German footballer in his tweet.

Şükürler olsun ki kızımız “Eda” sağlıklı bir şekilde dünyaya geldi👨‍👩‍👧❤️ Rabbim bize, çevresine ve bütün insanlığa hayırlı bir evlat olmasını nasip eder inşallah, AMİN🤲🏻

Amine & Mesut Özil — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 30, 2020

Ozil had been expecting his first child for some weeks and hence missed Arsenal’s Europa League defeat against Olympiacos several weeks ago as per a report in Mirror.

The former German international of Turkish heritage and his club teammate Sead Kolasinac were attacked last year by a group of moped men who tried to steal their watches.

As soon as things got back to normal for the midfielder, two men reportedly threatened to kill him in London weeks after he was subjected to the moped attack in the northern part of the city.

The 31-year-old footballer currently plies his trade with the Gunners and has represented them in over 180 matches since 2013. He had called time on his international career in 2018.

The midfielder is currently in lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus which has so far claimed at least 37,000 lives and has infected over 786,000 as per the Worldometer.