It would be fair to say that Arsenal’s second season under manager Unai Emery has been nothing less than a disastrous for the side. The Gunners boss has lost his reputation and fan support after questionable team combinations and poor results. Now, reports are claiming that Arsenal are apparently setting a sack deadline for Emery although there is still no clarity regarding the future of the club.

According to a report carried by Mirror, Unai Emery has been given a month to save his role as the manager of the Gunners. The Gunners are going through a poor run of play at the moment and have not won a game in the league since the month of October. Stakeholders associated with the club are afraid that the image of the club which was left behind by legendary manager Arsene Wenger.

The report by Mirror has quoted one of the sources close to the development who expressed that the club fears the loss of identity after a series of poor performances.

“The DNA that made ­Arsenal the club it was has slowly but surely drained away,” Mirror quoted the source as saying.

“Appointments have been made – both before and after Wenger’s departure – that either didn’t work out or aren’t working out. Long-serving members of staff have been shocked by what’s ­happening to the club.”

Arsenal will be up against Southampton in the Premier League next, with both the teams desperately in search of a win.