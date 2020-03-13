Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Thursday evening has tested positive for coronavirus.

In order to prevent the virus from spreading to masses, the London-based club have closed their training ground. Meanwhile, the club staff who had recent contact with Arteta will now self-isolate.

As a result, Arsenal’s Premier League game against Brighton slated to be played on Saturday has been postponed.

“Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution,” said the Gunners in a statement.

“We expect those who did not have close contact with Mikel to return to work in the coming days. In the meantime our Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean and our other club sites are operating as normal,” it added.

Meanwhile, Areta said that he is really disappointed by the result.

“This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed,” said Arteta as quoted by club’s official website.

The Premier League will hold an “emergency club meeting” on Friday in the wake of COVID-19.