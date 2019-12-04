Arsenal’s interim boss Freddie Ljungberg is planning to seek advice from former manager Arsene Wenger in order to revive the fate of the London club.

The former Swedish footballer, who has played under Wenger and was a member of the Gunners’ 2003-04 title-winning campaign, said he was keen to take Wenger’s advice before his first home game as Arsenal manager.

“I would really like to speak to him. I’m in contact with him but I haven’t spoken to him because it’s been a bit hectic, but it’s on my list to do so,” Ljungberg was reported as saying by Reuters ahead of Arsenal’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday.

Wenger had left Arsenal in May 2018 after a tenure of 22 years. Under him, Arsenal emerged as a powerhouse in English football and won three Premier League and seven FA Cup titles.

Ljungberg in his first match as the caretaker boss drew 2-2 with Norwich City in an away Premier League fixture.

Last week, Arsenal removed Unai Emery as their manager after 18 months at the helm, following a poor run of play in the ongoing season. For the time being, Freddie Ljungberg, their first-team assistant coach, has taken over as the interim boss.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required,” the official statement released by Arsenal read.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete,” the statement added.

Notably, Emery had taken the managerial assignment with Arsenal prior to the start of the 2018-19 season replacing the legendary manager Arsene Wenger, who decided to step down after serving the manager of the club for twenty-two years.

In his first season in charge, Emergy led the Gunners to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League and the final of the UEFA Europa League, where they lost to Chelsea.