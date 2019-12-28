Premier League side Arsenal fought back to register a draw against a struggling Bournemouth side in Mikel Arteta’s first match as the manager of the side. However, the result has not improved their position in the Premier League points tally and they are currently placed 11th at the points tally and would be looking to add more reinforcements to the squad in the upcoming January transfer window. Reports from certain sections of the media state that they are now ready to bring in another defender.

A report carried by The Sun claims that Arsenal are aiming to rope in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano. Arsenal wanted to get him in their squad in the summer itself but ended up signing David Luiz from Chelsea instead.

It seems like the Gunners now could join the race to rope him in the January transfer window with a bid reportedly at a region of around €40 Million after.

Arsenal are currently placed eleventh in the Premier League points table and have to face top teams like Chelsea and Manchester United in back to back matches.