Armyman’s son Yogesh Kathuniya embodies soldier’s grit for Paralympic glory

Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya’s story is a testament to the resilience and determination that seems to run in his blood. The 27-year-old para-athlete’s journey from a young boy facing the devastating effects of Guillain-Barre Syndrome to winning back-to-back silver medals in the Paralympics is marked by unyielding perseverance and an indomitable spirit.

At the ongoing Paris Paralympics, Yogesh threw a distance of 42.22 metres to finish second in the men’s discus (F56) final. F56 is a classification in which athletes compete in a seated position. This was his second Paralympics silver medal after Tokyo, where he finished second with a throw of 44.38 meters.

The seeds of this grit can be traced back to his father, Captain Gian Chand (Retd), who served in the Indian Army’s Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (EME). When Yogesh was only 9, a fall in a park led to a life-altering diagnosis of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a neurological disorder that severely hampers body movement.

The prognosis was grim, with doctors suggesting that he might never walk again, but Captain Gian Chand and his wife Meena Devi bravely faced the challenges in their relentless quest for their son’s recovery.

“He was probably around nine years old when he fell while playing in the park, and when we rushed him to the command hospital, doctors told us about the Guillain-Barre syndrome. It seemed like most of his body was paralysed. We had never heard about the syndrome but doctors warned us that he might not be able to walk again,” his father said while appreciating his wife’s persistence and son’s dedication for Paralympic glory.

From the early days of Yogesh’s struggle, Devi decided to lead the process of ensuring his recovery. She transported her son on a scooter, strapped in for safety, to meet doctors at the Western Command Hospital in Chandimandir Cantt in Chandigarh. The parents also consulted with doctors at the Base Hospital in Delhi. Her determination to find a cure saw her exploring every possible avenue, from traditional therapies in remote villages of Haryana and Rajasthan to exhaustive physiotherapy sessions.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy but we had to make that effort for our son. During his treatment at the hospital, I learnt physiotherapy, and took him for massages to different traditional centres in remote villages, the only thing in mind was to find a cure for him. It took several years of physiotherapy before he started walking with support,” his mother recalled.

As Yogesh’s condition gradually improved, his family’s resilience was matched by his own resolve. His initial steps towards walking again were just the beginning. Once he joined Kirori Mal College, he met fellow para-athletes who inspired him, including Asian medallist Neeraj Yadav.

Training under the guidance of coaches Satya Pal and Dronacharya awardee Naval Singh, Yogesh’s potential began to shine.

His ascent in the world of para-athletics was meteoric. In 2018, he made his mark on the international stage, finishing fourth in the Asian Para Games in Jakarta and winning a bronze at the World Para Championship in Dubai. His performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, where he clinched silver with a throw of 44.38 meters, was a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence.

However, the road to success was not without its hurdles. In 2022, Yogesh faced another setback with a diagnosis of cervical radiculopathy, a condition affecting the spinal cord. This new challenge required a grueling six-month recovery period. Yet, his soldierly determination saw him through.

His coach, Naval Singh, recalls the painstaking process of adapting Yogesh’s technique and rebuilding his strength, a journey that highlighted Yogesh’s resilience and unwavering focus.

Yogesh’s success continued to grow, with silver medals at the World Para Championships in Paris and Japan, and a new world record of 48.34 meters at the Open National Para Championship in 2022. His latest silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games further solidified his reputation as a formidable athlete.

Beyond his competitive success, Yogesh has transformed his experiences into a beacon of hope for others. He now runs an academy dedicated to training aspiring para-athletes, embodying the same spirit of resilience that carried him through his own struggles.