Copa America: Manager Lorenzo urges Colombia to stay grounded

Colombia’s manager Nestor Lorenzo urged his players to remain grounded after the team reached the Copa America semifinals with a 5-0 rout of Panama.

The result means Lorenzo’s men will meet Uruguay in Charlotte on July 10 for a place in the final, reports Xinhua.

“The goal is to win our semifinal because the most important game is always the next one,” Lorenzo said when asked about Colombia’s chances of lifting the continental trophy for only the second time.

The Cafeteros are unbeaten in their past 27 outings dating back almost two and a half years. All but three of those games have been under the command of Lorenzo, who replaced Reinaldo Rueda in June 2022.

“We are confirming the importance of coming to the national team and wearing the shirt,” Lorenzo said. “The players feel great pride in being here and that is very important.”

Lorenzo did not hide his delight at seeing forward Miguel Borja come off the bench against Panama to score his first goal in this Copa America. Borja had limited playing time here despite having scored 22 goals in 25 games across all competitions for Argentina’s River Plate this year.

“I was happy to give Borja an opportunity and to see him score,” he said. “Irrespective of whether they start or not, our aim is always to see players do well and be successful.”