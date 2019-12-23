Though the year 2019 got over for the Indian cricket team, it seems that the wounds of their World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand this year have not healed yet.

India on Sunday chased down a target of 316 runs in a nailbiting series-deciding third ODI against the West Indies by four wickets at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttak.

It was the Men in Blue’s last match of the year in which they finished second in ODI rankings and continued their reign at the top of Test rankings, but one thing that still etches on the mind of captain Virat Kohli is the loss in the semifinal of the ODI World Cup this year.

“The year 2019 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket. Apart from the 30 minutes in the World Cup, it’s been a great year. We’ll keep chasing that ICC trophy. But apart from that, the way we’ve played has been satisfying,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Impressed by the performance of the bowlers throughout the year, Kohli said, “Having a bunch of fast bowlers who can bowl out any opposition anywhere and them taking the attention away from the spinners in India is a huge achievement. We feel we have it in us to win series overseas, not just the odd game.”

On Sunday night, skipper Kohli once again played the role of an anchor in India’s chase by scoring 85 off 81 balls.

Kohli’s innings ensured India remained in the fight, but the match seemed tough for the hosts when the 31-year-old fell to Keemo Paul after chopping a rather loose delivery on to the stumps.

To the spectators’ surprise, Shardul Thakur came in and took the chase by its horns. He hit a four off the very first ball he faced and ended up smashing 17 off just six balls. He hit one more four and a six and practically took the game away from the visitors.