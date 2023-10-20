Anurag Thakur, Haryana CM inaugurate 15 Khelo India Centres in Haryana

A total of 15 Khelo India Centres (KICs) were launched on Friday morning in Haryana by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the virtual presence of Union sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

The Union government has already notified 1,000 Khelo India Centres (KICs) across the country. “The 15 Khelo India centres in Haryana shall help equip our future champions. These centres will engage 15 past champion athletes who will be training the next generation of athletes in their pursuit for medals,” Thakur said.

“Haryana has been on top of Khelo India games, and the state has been on top in terms of contributing to our sporting ecosystem. While through the Khelo India scheme, the government of India has supported the athletes in the best way possible, the CM of Haryana Manohar ji too has been playing his role in motivating athletes both in terms of financial and job assistance,” the minister added.

In the KICs, past champion athletes become coaches and mentors for youngsters, run sports training centres in an autonomous manner and earn their livelihood. Under the Khelo India Scheme, initial and annual financial support is also provided to these past champions as well as these centres for running the sports training, coaching and operations.

To augment the utilization of existing sports infrastructure available at schools, organizations and other eligible agencies at the block or district level and small Khelo India centres assist in strengthening the sports ecosystem at the grassroots level.